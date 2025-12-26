Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,466 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the November 30th total of 1,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in corporate credit and structured finance. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) managed by established collateral managers. In addition to CLO exposures, the portfolio may include senior secured loans and select dividend-paying common and preferred equity securities to enhance yield and diversification.

Since commencing operations in 2013, Oxford Lane Capital has pursued a credit-focused strategy designed to capture income and capital appreciation through active portfolio management.

