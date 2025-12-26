LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th.

LifeMD Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:LFMDP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. 2,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD Inc is a telehealth provider offering personalized virtual medical and wellness services via its digital platform. The company connects patients with licensed healthcare professionals for consultations, diagnosis, and treatment across a broad spectrum of health needs. Through a subscription-based model, LifeMD delivers ongoing support for chronic condition management, preventive care and general health maintenance, aiming to improve access to care and enhance patient convenience.

The company’s service offerings include remote consultations in primary care, hormone replacement therapy, sexual health, weight management, mental wellness and dermatology.

