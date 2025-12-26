Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 156 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 471 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Principal Quality ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $78.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

