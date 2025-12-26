Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TPG (TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/22/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/11/2025 – TPG is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – TPG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/5/2025 – TPG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 11/5/2025 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
TPG Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.
TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.
