Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TPG (TPG)

12/22/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – TPG is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – TPG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – TPG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

