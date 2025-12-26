NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,503 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 22,846 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NXGL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 39,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NexGel has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.59.

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). NexGel had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NexGel in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NexGel, Inc (NASDAQ: NXGL) is a development-stage materials science company focused on the research and commercialization of advanced polymer formulations tailored for additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications. Leveraging proprietary expertise in polymer chemistry, NexGel develops high-performance materials designed to meet rigorous mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance requirements across diverse end markets.

The company’s product pipeline includes custom-engineered resins, powders and elastomeric systems optimized for a range of additive manufacturing processes, including selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA) and fused deposition modeling (FDM).

