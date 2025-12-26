Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA):

12/22/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/16/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – First Citizens BancShares was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/20/2025 – First Citizens BancShares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,100.00.

11/5/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Get First Citizens BancShares Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,629.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,005.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,176.09. The trade was a 5.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.