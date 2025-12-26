Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Short Interest Update

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,239 shares, a growth of 183.4% from the November 30th total of 790 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 250,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 218,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,818,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

SPYC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. 2,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk. SPYC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

