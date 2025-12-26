MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Head to Head Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Auto Parts 4Less Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 12.18 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.66 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million ($5.73) 0.00

MetaWorks Platforms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auto Parts 4Less Group. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

About MetaWorks Platforms



MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group



Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

