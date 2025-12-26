SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Short Interest Update

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,114 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the November 30th total of 3,235 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.44. 7,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

