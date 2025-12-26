CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 4306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

CLP Trading Down 0.8%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CLPHY) is an investor?owned electric utility headquartered in Hong Kong. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the retailing of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. CLP’s generation portfolio is diversified across conventional and low?carbon technologies, and the company supplements its core utility operations with energy services such as demand management, distributed energy solutions and infrastructure development.

Founded in the early 20th century as China Light & Power, CLP has developed into one of the region’s long?standing power companies and conducts operations and investments across the Asia?Pacific region.

