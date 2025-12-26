Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,179 shares, a growth of 184.2% from the November 30th total of 6,045 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FELTY traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

