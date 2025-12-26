Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 338,152 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the November 30th total of 870,511 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 997,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Airbus Stock Down 0.1%

EADSY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. 61,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Airbus has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EADSY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

See Also

