ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 86,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 93,746 shares.The stock last traded at $3.8850 and had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZKH Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZKH Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in ZKH Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

