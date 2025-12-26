US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.77. 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1468 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve. USVN was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

