Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 171,053 shares, an increase of 935.6% from the November 30th total of 16,517 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JSI opened at $51.97 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF
About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.
Read More
