Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 171,053 shares, an increase of 935.6% from the November 30th total of 16,517 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSI opened at $51.97 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

