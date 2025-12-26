First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Short Interest Up 814.5% in December

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,087,253 shares, a growth of 814.5% from the November 30th total of 118,895 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.18 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

