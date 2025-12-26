CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 1,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

CNB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($14.79) million during the quarter.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

CNB Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and operates through its subsidiary, CNB Bank. The company provides a full range of financial services to individual and commercial customers, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking, and treasury management solutions. Through its branch network and digital banking platforms, CNB Financial seeks to deliver personalized service and local decision-making across its footprint.

Founded in 1874, CNB Financial has built a regional presence in central and western Pennsylvania, maintaining branches in communities such as Clearfield, Centre, Cambria, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

