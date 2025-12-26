White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.9581 and last traded at $0.9988. Approximately 46,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 103,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
White Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
About White Gold
White Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: WHGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of gold deposits within the White Gold District of Yukon, Canada. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company specializes in identifying high-potential targets through a combination of grassroots prospecting, advanced geophysical surveys and systematic drilling programs. Its operations are concentrated in one of North America’s most prolific yet underexplored gold regions, providing access to both greenfield and brownfield opportunities.
The company holds a portfolio of exploration properties spanning a significant land position across the White Gold District.
