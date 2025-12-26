Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.
Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $35.06 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.
Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile
