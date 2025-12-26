MBL Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3711 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

