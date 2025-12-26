Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.30. 6,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.98. The stock has a market cap of C$130.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold nearly $3 billion in precious metal assets. The company’s operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Lend & Borrow Trust. In addition to the Company’s principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Mene Inc, which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight.

Featured Articles

