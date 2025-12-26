ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29.
About ICC Labs
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
