Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 97,795 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,925 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,666,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,404,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

