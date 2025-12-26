Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.33 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

