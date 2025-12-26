Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $193.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.80, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,750,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

