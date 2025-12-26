One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

One Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFND opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. One Global ETF has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Global ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Global ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the period. One Global ETF makes up about 3.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 88.97% of One Global ETF worth $92,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About One Global ETF

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes. FFND was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by The Future Fund.

