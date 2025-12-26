abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.23 and last traded at GBX 26.23. 37,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 589,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.90.
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.34. The company has a market cap of £79.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.31.
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile
Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth
