WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Short Interest Up 1,154.6% in December

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,735 shares, an increase of 1,154.6% from the November 30th total of 218 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA:CEW opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $19.44.
About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- $100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
- Washington prepares for war
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.