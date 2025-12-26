WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Short Interest Up 1,154.6% in December

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,735 shares, an increase of 1,154.6% from the November 30th total of 218 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CEW opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in short-term securities and instruments designed to provide exposure to the currencies and money market rates of selected emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.