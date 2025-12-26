Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Rises By 1,265.1%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,194 shares, an increase of 1,265.1% from the November 30th total of 527 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%.

Maiden Holdings North America Ltd. (NYSE: MHNC) is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. As a subsidiary of Bermuda-based Maiden Holdings, Ltd., the company provides treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions for primary insurers. Since its founding in 2007, Maiden Holdings North America has developed underwriting capabilities in property catastrophe, casualty, agriculture, surety and mortgage reinsurance, targeting niche segments where disciplined risk selection and tailored coverage can drive value.

The company’s product offerings include multi-year and annual treaty contracts, facultative reinsurance for individual risks, and run-off and legacy portfolio management services.

