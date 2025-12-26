Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 145.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,211.49. The trade was a 67.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,480.78. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Cleanspark Trading Down 0.8%

CLSK stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

