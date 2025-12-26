Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

