Rebalance LLC Has $151.35 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 9.1% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $151,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,401,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,515,000 after buying an additional 336,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,556,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 66,353 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

