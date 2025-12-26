Rebalance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 132.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDU opened at $23.39 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

