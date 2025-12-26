Rebalance LLC Acquires 36,180 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $15,914,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,463,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,091,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 68,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

