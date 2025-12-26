Rebalance LLC Has $53.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.2% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $53,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $94.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

