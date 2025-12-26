Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 9,299 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 199,822 shares of company stock worth $33,523,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

