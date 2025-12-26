Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,153 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 264.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,453.50. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,251.21. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.