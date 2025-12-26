CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1%

CMS stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

