Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 228 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the November 30th total of 20 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:XCLR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 19.48% of Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance

XCLR stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF (XCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 3-Month Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in S&P 500 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money on the S&P 500 Index. XCLR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

