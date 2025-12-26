Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 133,583 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,000. CocaCola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,557,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,455,000 after buying an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

