Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.570 EPS.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $11.56 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.80 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $143,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 306,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 1,682,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,403,000 after buying an additional 2,259,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,578,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

