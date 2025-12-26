Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,082.08. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,750,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.80, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.26.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Key Stores Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.