Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. $NAGE

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Niagen Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAGE. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niagen Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ NAGE opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.31. Niagen Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million.

In related news, CFO Ozan Pamir purchased 4,465 shares of Niagen Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $30,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,203.32. This represents a 153.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

