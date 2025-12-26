Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,526 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,917.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 49,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $330.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.13. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

