Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,167 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,656,964,000 after acquiring an additional 689,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,026,180,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,177,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,792,209,000 after buying an additional 68,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

