Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $864,000 in Linde PLC $LIN

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.00.

Linde Stock Down 1.0%

Linde stock opened at $420.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

About Linde

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

