Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Spire Inc. $SR

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. Spire comprises about 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 1,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,031.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Spire in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $91.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Spire had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Spire

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

