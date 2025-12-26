317,974 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.