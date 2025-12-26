United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Cut by Mirabaud & Cie SA

Mirabaud & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 0.9% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,069,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,171,000. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,140.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.83.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $824.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $841.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Featured Stories

