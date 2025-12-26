Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 231.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,815 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 172,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

